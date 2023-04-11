Bulgaria is Close to New Elections in the Summer

"Bulgaria is very close to new elections in the summer," predicted in the morning block of National Television, professor of constitutional law and former deputy speaker of the parliament from the SDS Prof. Ekaterina Mihailova.

"From what we see as reactions within a week, we seem to be close - only two political forces are talking, and they are talking in a way that we understand that they cannot talk to each other. The others are silent. Of course, tomorrow maybe a little will become clear with the first day of the parliament, but the risk of new elections is on the horizon, and the bad thing is that we seem to be getting used to it," she commented.

According to her, it is important for the new parliament to reach an agreement on the main priority - our Euro-Atlantic affiliation. "The big goal is to keep the peace and remain a democratic and financially stable country. The question is how they will be formulated, and that's the job of people who deal with politics - to show the risks, not to play small games. If we have to give advice to politicians, it is: sit down and make the priorities - what you think is important for the country," she said.

The budget for this year is at stake, and negotiations for a government must first go through policy negotiations, commented Ekaterina Mihailova.

Prof. Mihailova defined the upcoming election of the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly as "not such a difficult task". According to her, the procedures for handing over the mandates will not be prolonged.

"Quick convening of parliament does not mean quick consultations and quick delivery of the mandate, but all signs point in that direction. The president is putting pressure on the political forces because the deadlines are starting to rush. The Constitution did not say in what period of time the consultations should be held, there are different models. I assume that within the next week they will start. They will hardly be delayed as it was in the previous parliament," said Prof. Mihailova.

Mihailova believes that the political crisis puts democracy in Bulgaria at risk.

"It is dangerous for political forces to leave power in the hands of the president, because it destroys the tools of democracy. And when the institutions stop working, there are always heroes who jump on the horse and lead with flags and slogans in an unknown direction. It happened in other countries. Didn't exactly this happen in Germany years ago when Hitlerism came," she commented.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television