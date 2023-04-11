Payment of Easter Supplements for Bulgarian Pensioners begins today

The additional amount to pensions of BGN 70 (EUR 35), with which to provide Easter supplements for Bulgarian pensioners, will begin today.

Pensioners who receive their pensions through post offices will be able to receive the additional amount from them as well. The rest will receive a transfer within the month.

The sum of BGN 70 will reach over one million and two thousand pensioners who receive a pension, without the supplements and compensations to it, in an amount up to and including the poverty line of BGN 504.

For this support, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision approving an additional transfer of BGN 72 million to the state social insurance budget.

/Bulgarian National Television