52% of Bulgarians did not Visit a Single Cultural Event in 2022

A study of the consumption of cultural products by the adult population of the Republic of Bulgaria shows rather worrying data. It was made within the project "Laboratory Right to Culture" of the association "Factory for Ideas" and was financed by the National Fund "Culture" under the program "Support for the recovery and development of private cultural organizations".

52% of the adult population of the Republic of Bulgaria did not attend a single cultural event in 2022.

"The results of the research confirmed our working hypothesis, as an organization that works in small settlements, and the figures where 78% of people over 55 years of age have not attended cultural events are much more frightening," says Yanina Taneva from "Factory of Ideas" ".

The study was commissioned by the "Factory of Ideas", which works to restore the cultural life of the sociological agency "Market Links". The sample size is 1024 respondents. Key data contained in the study are the dynamics of (non)participation in cultural activities, with indication of the specifics by age, education, average gross remuneration, place of residence and gender.

"The assumption that there is no interest or desire to consume or create culture in the villages is refuted," points out Yanina Taneva.

The 20% of people with the lowest incomes spend only 0.5% on culture and cultural activities. People in active professional activity and with high incomes indicate the time factor as a serious obstacle to participation in cultural activities.

The research data shows that most Bulgarians have visited establishments with live music (66%), historical sights (61%) and assemblies or festivals (54%). An important conclusion is that people over 55 cannot afford to participate in cultural life. 60% of rural residents would attend cultural events if they had more money, and 40 percent - if such events were organized in their or a nearby settlement.

"Idea Factory" has long been working in Bulgarian villages through the program "Grandmother's Residence", under which young people live in households of elderly people.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio