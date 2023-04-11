9 Warships and 26 Aircraft of China detected off Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense announced today that it detected 9 warships and 26 aircraft sent by China around the island, AFP reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency noted that this came a day after the Chinese armed forces ended major exercises around Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that Communist China claims as its territory.

China mobilized "this morning military aircraft that crossed the median line (in the Taiwan Strait) from the north, center and south," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said. It added that it also detected Chinese warships at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. Bulgarian time).

China began on Saturday its three-day military exercises, during which it simulated strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, notes AFP.

Yesterday, the final day of the maneuvers, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense announced it had detected 12 Chinese warships as well as 91 aircraft, 54 of which had entered the air defense identification zone around the island. This show of force by China came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday on his way back from a tour of Central America.

Communist China regards Taiwan as its breakaway province since the end of a civil war before 1949, and says it will regain control of the island by force if necessary, according to AFP.

