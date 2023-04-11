The Pentagon sees a Serious Risk to National Security from the Leaked Documents

The leak of intelligence information was defined by the Pentagon as a "serious risk to the national security of the United States". The case is being investigated by the US Department of Justice, and the disclosed documents contain classified information about the war in Ukraine, as well as data on Washington spying on both its adversaries and allies.

Leaked documents circulating online have the potential to be used to spread disinformation. Chris Meagher, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, told reporters.

The Pentagon and the US Department of Justice are investigating the leak of intelligence information, which began back in March from the online platform Discord. In the last week, the documents have also found their way into other forums and social networks.

According to its content, the United States also spied on Volodymyr Zelensky and found out that he was planning drone strikes on objects on Russian territory.

Zelensky's office denies that he was spied on by the US.

One of the leaked documents claimed that Ukraine was at risk of running out of ammunition and also missiles for its anti-aircraft systems. And in another, the current readiness for a counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army is revealed in detail, given the expected supplies of Western equipment and the necessary training of the Ukrainian military.

According to CNN, the Ukrainian command was forced to change parts of its plans for the expected counteroffensive because of the leak of classified documents on the Internet.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio