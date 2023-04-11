COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 248 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 248, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
3,726 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.65 percent.
5 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 321 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 36 are in intensive care units. There are 66 new hospital admissions.
197 people were cured in the last 24 hours.
Active cases are currently 2,903.
In the last 24 hours, 69 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 200 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » By 2030 there will be Vaccines against Cancer and Heart Diseases
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 44 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 164 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 142 New Cases in the Last 24 hours