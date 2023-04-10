"Bulgargaz" offers more than 8% Cheaper Gas for May
"Bulgargaz" offered BGN 90.10/MWh price of the blue fuel for May. The company specifies that it is 8.21% lower than the one confirmed for April.
BGN 74.59/MWh is the estimated gas price for June. It is 17.21% lower than the one submitted for approval for May, according to Bulgargaz.
At the beginning of May, a final proposal of how much the blue fuel should cost will be submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components.
