"Bulgargaz" offers more than 8% Cheaper Gas for May

"Bulgargaz" offered BGN 90.10/MWh price of the blue fuel for May. The company specifies that it is 8.21% lower than the one confirmed for April.

BGN 74.59/MWh is the estimated gas price for June. It is 17.21% lower than the one submitted for approval for May, according to Bulgargaz.

At the beginning of May, a final proposal of how much the blue fuel should cost will be submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components.

