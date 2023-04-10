Scandal with the Dalai Lama Kissing a Boy

A scandalous video (watch below) has cast a shadow over the Dalai Lama. Footage showing the 87-year-old Dalai Lama kissing a boy who bends down to pay his respects has gone viral on social media.

The Buddhist monk then sticks out his tongue and invites the child to suck it. The video is from an event on February 28 in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of the northern Indian city of Dharamsala.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for the pain his words may have caused," said a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.

Social media users slammed the video, calling it "disgusting" and "absolutely unacceptable" after it went viral.

This sick, disturbing video of the Dalai Lama making a child suck his tongue emerged months ago, but it has only just now made waves on social media—prompting the “holy” man to issue an apology. Why wasn’t it a problem for him before it went viral?



