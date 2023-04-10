Bulgaria: A Ukrainian and Two Syrians were Detained for Trafficking

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will prosecute a Ukrainian and two Syrians for being traffickers.

The three were detained in an apartment in the residential complex "Zapaden Park" in the city of Sofia. In order to obtain for themselves a property benefit, the accused V.K., K.D. and M.M. assisted 40 Syrian citizens to stay in Bulgaria illegally.

So far, it has been established that one transported the foreigners by bus, and the other two provided them with food, water and housing.

Given the possibility that the defendants may abscond, the prosecutor ordered their detention for a period of up to 72 hours.

An application for a remand "remand in custody" is pending.

