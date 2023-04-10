Bulgaria: A Ukrainian and Two Syrians were Detained for Trafficking
The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will prosecute a Ukrainian and two Syrians for being traffickers.
The three were detained in an apartment in the residential complex "Zapaden Park" in the city of Sofia. In order to obtain for themselves a property benefit, the accused V.K., K.D. and M.M. assisted 40 Syrian citizens to stay in Bulgaria illegally.
So far, it has been established that one transported the foreigners by bus, and the other two provided them with food, water and housing.
Given the possibility that the defendants may abscond, the prosecutor ordered their detention for a period of up to 72 hours.
An application for a remand "remand in custody" is pending.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A Man Shot his Wife and then Himself near Sofia
- » NEXO: Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kanchev do not appear on Interpol or Europol lists (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: A 32-year-old Woman was Kidnapped and Murdered in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: Four Detained in a Police Operation against Telephone Scammers
- » Bulgaria: Elderly Man was Brutally Beaten for a Cigarette
- » A 17-year-old Student from Sofia sent Part of the E-mails Containing Bomb Threats to Schools in Bulgaria