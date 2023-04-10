Manganese and Arsenic in the Water of 10 Bulgarian Villages

The water in 10 villages in the Montana region is not suitable for drinking. A high concentration of arsenic was found in several villages, and in others - of manganese, Nova TV reported.

In the villages of Kobilyak, Gromshin and Beli breg in the municipality of Boychinovtsi, water is unfit for drinking due to the high concentration of arsenic, which is why people get water from water carriers.

During research in March, it was found that the water in the villages of Zlatia, Razgrad, Ignatovo and Botevo in the municipality of Valchedrum has a high manganese content and is therefore not suitable for drinking.

The water in the villages of Dolno Linevo and Stanevo in the municipality of Lom also has manganese above the norm. Nitrates above the norm were found in the village of Bazovets in the municipality of Valchedrum.

The Regional Health Inspectorate explained that for the village of Kobilyak, the value of arsenic is 12 micrograms per liter against a permissible limit of 10. "For the village of Bazovets, nitrates are 119 milligrams per liter with a norm of 50 micrograms - almost twice the norm. For the village of Dolno Linevo, the result is 53 micrograms per liter at a norm of 50. For the villages of Valchedrum municipality, the results show an average of about 85 micrograms per liter," says Lora Filipova.

According to her, tap water at these indicators can cause intoxication of the body or neurological diseases.

"Registered intestinal infections are not related to the quality of drinking water. Every quarter we collect water data. Water supply organizations are responsible for providing safe and clean drinking water," she explained.

In the municipality of Boychinovtsi, they announced that a new water source had been discovered, but the legalization and release of the water are pending.

