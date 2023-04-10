CNN: Bulgaria is ready to Donate its Fighter Jets to Ukraine

One of the Pentagon documents leaked on social media reveals what the United States believes is the intention of some European countries to donate to Ukraine the fighter jets it has been asking for more than a year, CNN reports.

According to the document, on February 23, Bulgaria expressed its readiness to donate its MiG-29 fighters. This is "challenging", according to the report, because such a step would leave the country without the fighter jets needed to carry out its air policing, at least until US F-16s are delivered. However, this could happen "at least a year from now".

US officials said the investigation into the leak of the documents was in its early stages, but investigators did not rule out the possibility that pro-Russian elements were behind it, Reuters noted.

Some of the documents appear to have been altered in a way that presents the Russian position in a more favorable light. At least one of them is marked as unclassified but contains top secret information.

CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents, all of which appear to have been produced between mid-February and early March.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/CNN