Bulgaria: A Man Shot his Wife and then Himself near Sofia

Crime | April 10, 2023, Monday // 13:07
A report of a dead man and a shot woman in the Bulgarian village of Kokalyane was received by the police today, BNT reported.

The woman was admitted to the District Hospital. She was shot in the leg, non-life threatening.

Police report of alleged family dispute, the man tried to kill the woman and killed himself.

The report to the police was made by the injured woman. She is 59 years old. She was shot in the knee. There is no direct danger to her life, reported the UMBAL "St. Anna". The woman was placed in orthopedics.

