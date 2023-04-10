Bulgaria: The First Session of the New Parliament will be on Wednesday

Politics | April 10, 2023, Monday // 10:18
The first meeting of the new parliament will be on Wednesday, April 12, announced the presidential administration.

The head of state signed the decree today on the basis of Art. 75 of the Constitution.

The deputies will gather in the National Assembly at 10:00 a.m.

And in the 49th parliament, the session will be chaired by Vezhdi Rashidov, who is the oldest among the newly elected people's representatives.

