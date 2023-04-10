The US has deployed a Warship to the South China Sea amid Beijing's Exercises off Taiwan

China simulated a "secession" of Taiwan on today's third day of military exercises around the island, and the US, in a show of force, deployed a warship in waters claimed by China, AFP reported.

China launched the drills in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US.

After two days of maneuvers that included simulated pinpoint strikes on Taiwan and an encirclement of the island, the Chinese military announced that the exercises would also include a "separation" of the territory.

One of China's two aircraft carriers is also taking part of the exercies today.

The United States, which has repeatedly called on China for restraint, today sent the Milius guided-missile destroyer through disputed parts of the South China Sea.

The ship passed the Spartly Islands, an archipelago claimed by China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, about 1,300 km from Taiwan.

The deployment of the Milius immediately angered China, which said the ship had "illegally invaded" its territorial waters.

/AFP