Holy Week begins

The last week of Jesus Christ's earthly life is called "Great" or "Holy Week", i.e. Week of suffering, prelude to eternal life.

Raised Lazarus on Saturday, solemnly welcomed, entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, Christ willingly walked step by step towards his predetermined inevitability.

Each day of Holy Week is called great and holy, and during each of them the Church commemorates through special liturgies Christ's way to Golgotha, his sufferings and his atoning work on the Cross.

On Great Monday, the evangelists tell us how the son of God entered the Jerusalem temple and drove the merchants out of the temple.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television