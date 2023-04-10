Cloudy and Rainy Weather in Bulgaria Today

Today the weather will remain cloudy. In many places there will be light rainfall, in the mountains above 1500 m - from snow. There will be more significant cloud breaks during the day over North-West Bulgaria. It will blow to moderate, in the eastern areas and temporarily strong north-easterly wind. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, and the maximum - between 10°C and 15°C. In Sofia, minimum temperature around 3°C, maximum - around 10°C.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail over the mountains. In many places there will be light precipitation from rain, above 1500 m - from snow. A strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

On Tuesday, it will remain mostly cloudy over Eastern Bulgaria, with significant amounts of rain in the extreme eastern regions. In Western and Central Bulgaria, precipitation will be in fewer places and weaker, there will also be temporary breaks in the cloud cover. The wind will be oriented from the northwest and will be moderate, temporarily strong in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain. It will remain windy on Wednesday. After a temporary decrease, from west to east the cloudiness will increase again for a short time and rain will fall in places. Thursday will be mostly sunny. Winds will ease and shift from the southwest, warming quickly and maximum temperatures in many areas around and above 20°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology