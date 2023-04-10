Asen Vassilev from WCC: If we form a Coalition with GERB, "Vazrazhdane" will be First in the Next Elections

Politics | April 10, 2023, Monday // 07:57
Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev from WCC: If we form a Coalition with GERB, "Vazrazhdane" will be First in the Next Elections

"If 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) forms a coalition with GERB, in the next elections the first political force will be 'Vazrazhdane'". This is what Asen Vassilev, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change", told Nova TV.

When asked if the coalition between "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" will split, Vassilev stated that this will not happen.

"There is no conflict. There will be one common parliamentary group. Everyone is of this opinion", Vassilev explained.

"We certainly wanted to be first. Quite practically, the result is not unexpected. You know that last summer we did not form a coalition, as it is clear that the mechanical sum of parties repels voters in both formations. At the beginning of the campaign, we did a survey. It was seen that because of our coalition - about 10% of WCC voters refuse to vote for the party, and about 20% refuse to vote for DB. If we were doing a tactical account, we probably should have appeared separately, but that was not the goal. Bulgaria had its fifth election. The country is in a very, very serious crisis," Vassilev added.

WCC-DB remain in a categorical position - they will not support a GERB government in any form, Vassilev specified.

"It is said as if Bulgaria is a table and we have to share a pie, but that is not the case. After every compromise, Bulgaria ends up with a national catastrophe", explained the co-chairman of WCC.

If it comes to the second term, the latter are ready to take responsibility and try to form a government. "We will certainly propose a government with a clear direction and then we will see the parties that want to support it," he added.

"Before we talk about a government, we need to specify what kind of Bulgaria we want to live in. People emigrated from Bulgaria not because of one person. They don't like the way society is built. They want to live in a European society", concluded the WCC-DB representative.

