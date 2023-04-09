A slight Drop in Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria

The market price index (MPI), which reflects wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, fell this week by 0.55 percent to 2,370 points, BTA reported.

Its level decreased for the fourth week in a row. Since March 10, the MPI has retreated by 4.64 percent from 2,480 points.

The base level of the MPI - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes became cheaper by 0.6 percent to BGN 3.30 per kilogram in the last week. The price of greenhouse cucumbers fell by 3.2 percent and they are bought at BGN 3.88 per kilogram. Red peppers fell by 3.1 percent to BGN 4.36 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Potatoes are cheaper by 3.1 percent and are sold at BGN 1.25 per kilogram, while carrots are 0.7 percent more expensive and are traded at BGN 1.40 per kilogram. Cabbage has increased in price by 17 percent and is bought at BGN 1.10 per kilogram.

Apples rose in price by 7.9 percent and are bought at BGN 1.50 per kilogram. Lemons became cheaper by 2.6 percent to BGN 2.23 per kilogram. Oranges rose in price by 5.2 percent and are traded at BGN 1.81 per kilogram. Bananas add one percent and are sold at BGN 3.06 per kilogram.

Cow's cheese went up in price by 0.1 percent and was traded at BGN 11.27 per kilogram, while "Vitosha" type cheese was bought 2.9 percent less - at BGN 17.61 per kilogram.

The sunflower oil became cheaper by 1.9 percent and was sold at BGN 3.55 per liter at the end of the week.

A package of cow butter of 125 grams increased in price by 2.3 percent and is traded at BGN 2.62. Chicken meat added 0.3 percent to BGN 6.07 per kilogram. Sugar became cheaper by 0.4 percent and was sold at BGN 2.51 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Flour type "500" increases its price by 1.5 percent to BGN 1.35 per kilogram.

Rice went up in price by 2.2 percent and is bought at BGN 3.22 per kilogram. Eggs (size M) are sold at BGN 0.41 per piece wholesale one week before Easter.

/BTA