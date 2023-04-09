China simulated Precision Strikes on Taiwan on the Second Day of its Military Exercises

World | April 9, 2023, Sunday // 11:57
Bulgaria: China simulated Precision Strikes on Taiwan on the Second Day of its Military Exercises @Wikimedia Commons

China's armed forces have simulated precision strikes against Taiwan on the second day of Chinese military exercises around the island. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported numerous flights by the Chinese air force, as well as monitoring China's missile forces, Reuters reported.

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its territory. Yesterday, a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a short visit to the US, began three days of military exercises around the island.

Chinese state television reports that combat readiness inspection patrols and exercises around Taiwan continue:

"Under the unified command of the Joint Operations Command Center, multiple types of units conducted simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan Island and in the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island."

A Taiwanese security source said yesterday's Chinese drills around the Bashi Strait, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, included simulated attacks on aircraft carrier battle groups as well as anti-submarine warfare exercises, Reuters reported.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said it had tracked 58 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighter jets and H-6 bombers, as well as nine ships in the vicinity of Taiwan by noon local time today.

