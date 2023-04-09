The Catholic World celebrates Easter
Easter has arrived for Catholics. In his homily on the resurrection of Christ, Pope Francis called for an end to all wars.
The Holy Father spoke of bitterness, anxiety and disappointment, and urged the faithful to seek "inner resurrection" with God's help. About 8,000 people attended the liturgy in St. Peter's Basilica. Today the Holy Father will celebrate the Sunday Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square.
And then he will pronounce the traditional blessing Urbi et Orbi from the central outer balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. The blessing will be broadcast live on the National Television at 1 p.m.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 410 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky still sees Ukraine on the Path of Joining NATO
- » China simulated Precision Strikes on Taiwan on the Second Day of its Military Exercises
- » VP of the European Commission: Bulgaria can Adopt the Euro on January 1st 2025
- » Day 409 of the Invasion of Ukraine: 40,000 Ukrainian Soldiers are ready for the Offensive
- » China started Exercises around Taiwan with 42 Warplanes and 8 Ships
- » One Tourist Died after a Car ran into pedestrians in Tel Aviv