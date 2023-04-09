The Catholic World celebrates Easter

World | April 9, 2023, Sunday // 11:53
Bulgaria: The Catholic World celebrates Easter

Easter has arrived for Catholics. In his homily on the resurrection of Christ, Pope Francis called for an end to all wars.

The Holy Father spoke of bitterness, anxiety and disappointment, and urged the faithful to seek "inner resurrection" with God's help. About 8,000 people attended the liturgy in St. Peter's Basilica. Today the Holy Father will celebrate the Sunday Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square.

And then he will pronounce the traditional blessing Urbi et Orbi from the central outer balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. The blessing will be broadcast live on the National Television at 1 p.m.

/Bulgarian National Television

