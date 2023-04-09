COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 46, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

731 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.3 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 342 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 5 new hospital admissions.

5 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,260,080 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,827 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,076 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,276 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,301,183 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal