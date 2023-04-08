One Tourist Died after a Car ran into pedestrians in Tel Aviv

One tourist was killed and five were injured after a car plowed into pedestrians in Tel Aviv.

The police said that the attacker was "neutralized". Local media reported that he was an Israeli Arab. According to unconfirmed data, the dead tourist is a 30-year-old Italian. Italian and British citizens are among the victims.

The attack took place on the promenade in Tel Aviv. It is the second deadly attack in Israel in less than 24 hours.

Yesterday, two Israeli women were killed in the West Bank after their car was opened fire. Because of the attacks, the Israeli prime minister ordered the mobilization of reservist units of the border police.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg