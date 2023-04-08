COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 164 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 164, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

2,207 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.4 percent.

No patients with coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 345 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 47 new hospital admissions.

152 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 2,786 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 57 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,611,076 doses since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

