Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start of the Day, Rain in the Afternoon

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 6°C, and the maximum - between 11°C and 16°C.

Sunny weather will prevail in the morning, but cloudiness will increase from the west and will be mostly significant after noon. By the evening, there will be rain showers in many places, mainly in the western half of the Bulgaria. Light to moderate winds will blow from the eastern quarter. Sofia - about 11°C.

Along the Black Sea, the clouds will be scattered, in the afternoon - mostly significant, but there will be no precipitation. Light to moderate winds will blow from the eastern quarter. Maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 12°C. The temperature of the sea water is around 9°-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be broken, after lunch mostly significant and in many places in Stara Planina and the massifs of Western Bulgaria there will be rain, above about 1200 meters - from snow. A moderate wind will blow from the south quarter. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.

Cloudy weather will prevail on Sunday. In places, mainly in the western half of the country, there will be rain, in the mountains above 1200 meters - snow. The wind will be oriented from the northeast and will intensify, especially in Eastern Bulgaria. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 0°C and 5°C, and the maximum - between 9°C and 14°C.

On the night of Monday, precipitation from the southwest will intensify and cover the country. On Monday, precipitation will be almost everywhere and in some places, mainly in the eastern half of the country and the Rilo-Rhodope region, it will be significant.

On Tuesday, rain from the west will stop, at the latest in eastern areas.

Moderate and temporarily strong north-westerly winds will blow on Wednesday. The cloudiness will be changeable, often significant, but only in places in the mountainous regions will it rain for a short time.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology