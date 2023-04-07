Bulgaria requested Serbia to Arrest Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kanchev from NEXO

Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kanchev landed on a flight from Dubai last night at 23:05 p.m. at Belgrade airport. The two are owners and key defendants in the investigation of the Bulgarian prosecutor's office against the Nexo crypto-pyramid.

During the routine passport check of Trenchev and Kanchev, the Serbian border police found that the two were wanted per a European Arrest Warrant, as well as by Interpol. In line with international cooperation, the Bulgarian Bureau of Interpol was informed today before noon, as the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has already sent a translation into Serbian of the warrant issued for the detention of Trenchev and Kanchev for 72 hours, reported the National Television.

BNT reported that Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kanchev departed from Belgrade back to Dubai on flight FZ 1746 at 2:00 p.m. There is currently no information on whether the authorities in the Serbian capital have executed the Interpol Red Bulletin for their detainees.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced that the two defendants in the investigation against Nexo have arrived in the Serbian capital, probably to meet with the defendant for the bankruptcy of KTB Tsvetan Vasilev, who has been hiding there for nine years. It is assumed that Trenchev, Kanchev and Vasilev are considering hiring American lobbyists to try to end the criminal cases against them in Bulgaria.

/Bulgarian National Television