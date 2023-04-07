Bulgarian Grain Producers blocked "Danube Bridge" near Ruse

Grain producers and other agricultural producers once again organized a protest near the "Danube Bridge" checkpoint near Ruse and blocked the traffic in the area of the border crossing with agricultural machines, reports BTA.

The reason for their dissatisfaction is mainly because of the duty-free import of grain and other agricultural goods from Ukraine, as well as because of the difficult situation in the "Agriculture" sector and the lack of the usual market activity on the part of traders to buy Bulgarian grain and oil crops. In addition, the protest is also out of solidarity with their Romanian colleagues, who went on a general national protest.

According to the grain producers, the pressure on the market from the import of Ukrainian agricultural products has excessively lowered the prices in Bulgaria. The protesters raised banners with the inscriptions "Stop the genocide of agriculture", "We want to be competitive farmers", "Bulgarian land feeds the Bulgarian people".

Farmers also blocked the border crossing near Kardam. Over 100 vehicles of the protesters were stationed before the border. About 5 km of over 200 trucks from Ukraine are blocked in the direction of Romania.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg