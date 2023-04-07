Vucic: Kosovo will be part of Serbia before the End of my Term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told RTS that Kosovo will be part of Serbia in four years, before the end of his term. In an interview with Serbian national television, he commented on the negotiations with Pristina, the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities and the "Open Balkans" initiative.

"I think (Kosovo) will be in Serbia," Vucic said. According to him, Pristina does not intend to form a Community of Serbian municipalities and will "find countless reasons and provoke the Serbs every day" and arrest "the most capable Serbian boys".

Vucic noted that Serbs will not vote in the upcoming local elections in the northern part of Kosovo on April 23, as the Belgrade-backed Kosovo Serb party "Srpska Lista" also did not register to participate in the elections.

"Imagine such a democracy in which they come to rub salt on our heads in Belgrade because 'there is not enough democracy' and here 'Serbs are to blame'", explained Vucic, talking about the arrests of Serbs and the candidates running for the elections of the "parties of (Kosovo Prime Minister Albin) Kurti and (former Kosovo President Hashim) Thaci."

The president also noted that Serbia will implement some parts of the European proposal for the normalization of Belgrade-Pristina relations, but some parts it does not plan to implement, and he has told this to "all Western politicians".

Vucic also said that both Germany and the US initially interpreted the commitment to a legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations with Pristina as recognition, and now they have revised that position. "Which is good news, but there is no more good news," stressed Vucic.

The president also commented on the "Open Balkans" initiative: "We cooperate with the Albanians and Macedonians, I would like Montenegro to be there as well, but this is their independent decision," said Vucic.

