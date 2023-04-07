We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria will not Support a Government with the Mandate or Participation of GERB

"All the parties in the coalition, after the decisions of their national bodies, have decided that the coalition will not support a government with a mandate or the participation of the political party GERB". This was stated by Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" (WCC) at a briefing of the coalition.

From the formation, they also started their analysis of the results

"In this campaign, we visited more than 1,000 settlements - cities, villages, small towns, regional centers and Sofia. What is clear is that we did not succeed in convincing enough Bulgarian citizens that for the European path of development for their country, they deserve to come out and vote. In the next campaign, we will visit the remaining over 2,000 settlements in the country and talk to all Bulgarian citizens".

"What we must also note, however, is that there are serious problems with the conduct of these elections. We have 5 times more invalid ballots - 45,000 invalid ballots in this election compared to less than 9,000 in the previous one which had the same number of voters."

"In 2,234 sections - or almost 17% of the sections - there was a discrepancy between the votes registered by the machine and the votes entered in the section protocols. In 2,600 sections, mobile devices did not transmit the counting of ballots live - this is according to the information of the Ministry of e-Governance. More worryingly, in 303 out of 700 risk sections identified by the Anti-Corruption Fund, no video surveillance was transmitted at all. In 225 there was a broadcast, but intermittently and without showing bulletins in front of the video camera. That is, out of 700 of the riskiest sections, only 172 have real video surveillance with clearly displayed ballots".

Kiril Petkov also thanked the 621,069 voters, but noted that: "apparently we have to do more work. When 60% of Bulgarian citizens did not choose to vote, it shows us that there is a lot of work ahead of us".

"Our decision that we will not support GERB in the first mandate is based on values. From what we saw in the last parliament and during these elections, we see value differences. Bulgarian citizens must be sure that when they vote for us, what we promise, we will keep. I also want to say that we are united, that we will work on policies with all political parties and talk to all of them, because we promised the Bulgarian citizens clear policies to deal with the current problems. Starting with the budget. The budget cannot in any way be held hostage to the talks between the political parties. We must adopt a budget as quickly as possible".

According to Hristo Ivanov, the coalition failed to achieve its full potential. Under a regular government, the president should return to the presidency and not position Bulgaria internationally, said Atanas Atanasov:

"We appreciate and realize that a large part of Bulgarian citizens - about 80% - want the political crisis to end, a regular government to be established, because the country faces many challenges. We are in solidarity with them, but the decision of our national leadership is that we cannot support a government led by Boyko Borissov."

/Bulgarian National Radio