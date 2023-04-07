Bulgaria’s PM on Arms for Ukraine: The Government must comply with the Parliament

"The Bulgarian governments must be reasonable and comply with the decisions voted by the National Assembly." This was stated by acting Prime Minister Galab Donev to bTV.

This is how he answered a question about giving military aid to Ukraine.

The previous parliament voted with a majority of over 170 MPs to grant such aid. However, the caretaker government is trying its best not to implement this decision. And President Rumen Radev even called on the parties, which he says are "warmongers" to form a government and take responsibility. Because of all this controversy in the public space, there was even talk of impeachment of the president.

"Such a military conflict should always be resolved peacefully," Donev said.

And like most who talk about peace, he did not explain exactly how he envisions it being achieved before Russia stops its aggression against Ukraine and withdraws from the country,

"Two or three times a week we talk about serious problems with Rumen Radev. He does not interfere in the decisions of the caretaker government," Donev also said.

And he added that he will not remain a minister in a regular cabinet.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov made a similar offer to the ministers in his first press conference after the last parliamentary elections.

"We are not bankrupt, we have more than 20% higher tax collection for the first quarter on an annual basis," said Donev.

In the midst of the last election campaign, however, Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova sent out different messages - she described an apocalyptic picture of state finances, talked about collapsing the currency board, IMF loans and going into excess deficit procedures, with the implication that this was due to the government of Kiril Petkov. The next day, Velkova herself contradicted herself.

When asked why there is BGN 400 million less collected VAT - this was the counterargument of Asen Vassilev against Velkova - the acting prime minister answered that there was a change in the structure of exports and imports. Last year there were more imports, now there were record exports, i.e. the state should refund more VAT. Donev denied that there is a VAT umbrella over large companies.

"It is normal to have a BGN 600 million deficit, because that is what the politicians voted for," he added.

Galab Donev did not want to categorically answer whether taxes will be raised. But he said there are not many sources of revenue for the state. He stated that this year pensions will increase by 12%, there will be an increase in salaries in the administration and an increase in teachers' salaries is being considered.

When asked what the official cabinet will do if there is no regular government, Donev explained that 1/12 of the already adopted budget will be spent.

"There was, however, an update, additional social costs, so that a very accurate calculation would be made as to whether a new budget or a new extension of the old budget would be voted on," said the caretaker prime minister.

The law on the adoption of the euro is already being prepared. The Prime Minister stated that until the end of the year gas is secured, at the lowest prices in Europe.

The caretaker prime minister explained that there were signals of vote buying for all parties. According to Donev, in these elections the caretaker government coped with all the new challenges created by the changes in the Electoral Code.

"2,600 devices were not transmitting in real time the counting of the ballots," he admitted.

"What the voters showed in these elections should tell the politicians that they should look for the priorities and solve the problems," said Donev. Why the machines had defects would be clarified by the technical teams.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ