Day 408 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Western Plans for Ukraine's army Leaked Online

The Russian army captured the station in Bakhmut. VSU: we stay in the city, we are not surrounded

Western plans for Ukraine 's army leaked online, Pentagon investigates

The US and 2 EU countries are against Ukraine getting a "road map" for NATO

Greece will send more weapons to Ukraine but it impose restrictions

Sergey Lavrov on a visit to Turkey - the grain deal at the center of the talks



"Negotiations for peace in Ukraine are possible only on the condition that they aim to establish a new world order without American domination," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today in Turkey, quoted by AFP

"Negotiations can only take place if Russian interests are taken into account," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"It is about the principles on which the new world order will be based," explained the Russian minister.

Russian forces have captured the railway station in Bakhmut, pushing units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (VSU) to unprepared lines for defense, announced Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin.

"Practically the whole city is in the hands of our military. The most important thing is that the AZOM industrial zone has been liberated - this was the last difficult milestone. After that, the Bakhmut-1 railway station was captured, which forced the enemy to retreat quite chaotically to poorly prepared positions," Gagin said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are deprived of the opportunity to leave the city, as all roads are controlled by Russian artillerymen, while the pro-Kremlin "Русская Весна" reports that Ukrainian forces are leaving Bakhmut because their situation is close to critical.

PMC Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, for his part, said there were no signs of Ukrainian forces leaving eastern Bakhmut, the site of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war in Ukraine.

Euronews quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying that Ukrainian troops would withdraw from Bakhmut to avoid an encirclement if necessary, but so far it is believed that this moment has not come.

In the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops maintained momentum and managed to make progress. Geolocated footage shows Russian forces advancing both north of Bakhmut, north of Khromovoe and northeast of Orekhovo-Vasilevka. "Wagner" have taken over a school west of the "Metallurg" stadium.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces repelled ground attacks in Bakhmut - northwest of Bakhmut in the Bohdanovka region and southwest of Bakhmut in the Ivanovo region.

It remains to be seen whether the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut and its effectiveness in deterring Russian troops in the area is worth the loss of manpower. ISW believes it will probably not be able to assess this before the spring counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian military leadership continues to send a clear signal that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not yet surrounded and have the ability to withdraw if necessary.

The United States Department of Defense is investigating how classified military documents detailing US and NATO plans to bolster Ukraine's armed forces ahead of a planned counteroffensive were leaked online. This is written by the "New York Times", referring to interlocutors in the White House.

The documents are actively distributed by pro-Kremlin channels on Telegram. According to the New York Times, this is the first Russian intelligence breach to be made public since the start of the war in Ukraine, and a blow to the US as the US tries to help Ukraine.

The plans appeared on Twitter and Telegram earlier in the week, and President Joe Biden's administration is trying to "take them down," but has been unsuccessful at this time.

The documents are dated March 1, 2023 - in other words, they give an idea of what Ukrainian needs looked like on that date.

They include schedules for arms deliveries, troop numbers, ammunition costs, but no specific battle plans for the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Deadlines are also missing; The US expects it in a month according to comments made publicly and unofficially, Ukraine is talking about the end of April and the beginning of May.

Among the information, however, are reports of 12 combat brigades being created by the armed forces of Ukraine, nine of which are being prepared and supplied by the US and NATO. One part had to be completed by March 31, the rest - by April 30.

Ukraine was afraid of leaks

The documents also indicate that a total of over 250 tanks and over 350 mechanized vehicles were needed for the nine brigades (the Ukrainian brigades are 4,000-5,000 each). Earlier, Reuters reported that 40,000 people were ready for the counter-offensive in Ukraine.

Not everything in the documents is authentic; some military analysts talk about redaction, for example in the estimate of the number of dead Russian (16,000 to 17,500) and Ukrainian forces (71,500). It is not known if this is an attempt by Moscow to spread disinformation and to serve its needs to shape the narrative about Ukraine, but some of the slides appear to be genuine and this could bring valuable information to Russia.

An example is the information on how quickly Ukraine is using up the ammunition provided for the US-provided HIMARS rocket launcher systems. "The Pentagon has never publicly stated how quickly Ukrainian soldiers are using the HIMARS munitions; the documents do."

For 13 months of war, Washington has provided assistance in various matters - for Russian command posts, ammunition depots and others. However, Ukraine has been cautious about sharing its own military plans, possibly because it fears leaks; even in the summer, American intelligence officials said they often understood Russian plans better than Ukrainian ones. The sharing of intelligence data became more intense only in the fall, the media also notes.

The US, Germany and Hungary have opposed the possibility of Ukraine being given a "road map" to join NATO at the alliance's summer summit in Vilnius.

This is written by "Financial Times", citing sources. The disagreements arose in early April at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels in an attempt to agree what could be offered to Ukraine. There is only consensus that it is impossible to discuss the country's entry into NATO in the course of a full-scale war

Sources present at the meetings, however, claim that the alliance is increasingly in favor of offering Ukraine a "political path" to membership during the July 11-12 forum, to which Kyiv is invited.

There is also talk of transforming the existing NATO-Ukraine Commission into a NATO-Ukraine Council, which will increase Ukraine's status as a partner of the alliance.

The USA is against such proposals; according to the BBC's Russian service, the reason may be Washington's concern that Kyiv’s deepening ties with the alliance could fit into the Kremlin's narrative that the war is a confrontation between Russia and NATO and escalate the conflict further.

For now, the US is suggesting allies focus on providing short-term military, financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv to help Ukraine win, and talks about the future only detract from that goal, according to the FT's sources.

Greece has promised military aid to Ukraine "as long as necessary," but officials have warned that the country should keep much of its Russian-made weapons for its own defense needs, the Associated Press reported, citing BTA.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Athens on Thursday as part of his regular meetings with official representatives of NATO countries. In Greece, he received promises of more heavy firearms and small arms ammunition, access to Greek hospitals for wounded servicemen, and additional Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicles.

Greece "will provide all possible support to Ukraine at this very important, decisive stage of the war," Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panayotopoulos said during a joint appearance with Reznikov. "We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary - this is a very clear position that we have taken from the beginning," he pointed out.

Military officials said Greece had also provided instructors for Ukraine's special forces and tank operators as part of a massive military aid effort led by the United States and its allies.

Russia, which traditionally had close ties with Greece before the war in Ukraine, has for decades supplied weapons to the NATO member, including the S-300 air defense missile system. Moscow severed its close contacts with Athens because of the support in favor of Ukraine.

Panayotopoulos said Greece would not provide any military aid that could compromise its own defense. He said this in parliament on the eve of Reznikov's visit, and stressed that plans to supply major weapons remained unchanged despite the recent thawing of tensions with neighboring Turkey, which is also a member of NATO.

The minister said that German-made Leopard tanks could not be provided.

“The rumors are spreading in full force: that we will send fighter jets and S-300 and this and that. For God's sake,” he told the MPs, “we are giving what we can give, but nothing that would even weaken our own our defense capabilities given our national security challenges.” Reznikov said Greece has offered help to Ukraine to more successfully integrate its naval forces into NATO.

"After this war, after Ukraine's victory in this war, together with our partners we will continue to develop our defense capabilities," Reznikov said.

Russian Prime Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a two-day visit to Turkey. Today, he will discuss with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu the future of the Ukrainian grain export agreement, to which Ankara is also a party.

In addition to the conflict in Ukraine, issues related to energy, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus will be touched upon during the talks.

Later in the day, Lavrov is also expected to be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

