Bulgaria: A 32-year-old Woman was Kidnapped and Murdered in Sofia

A 32-year-old woman was found murdered last night in the Bulgarian capital, after being declared missing for several days, BNR reported.

According to unofficial information, her body was found in the trunk of a car parked in Sofia.

A man with whom she had a relationship some time ago was detained. His complicity with the case is clarified. According to unofficial information, the woman disappeared on April 4, and her acquaintance filed a report with the police.

The victim was an employee of a mobile operator in the capital.

The main version worked on was abduction and subsequent murder.

Commissioner Petar Petrov - head of the "Criminal Police" sector in the SDVR told BNR:

"There is a pre-trial proceeding in the SDVR and I have no right to give additional information, but I can tell you that colleagues from the SDVR, together with the General Directorate of the National Police, and in close cooperation with the Prosecutor's Office, have been working since the first moment of signaling".

Latest information:

The murdered woman found in the trunk of a car in Sofia had been shot and she feared for her life and had left a note saying that if anything happened to her, a certain person should be sought. She has not filed any reports against him. She worked in a mobile operator together with the suspect of her murder, who was detained. They were in a relationship but had separated at the time of the murder, bTV, Nova TV and 24 Chasa reported.

She was last seen the day she left work. Cameras show her getting into her car, she is also seen driving at high speed to a street where she turned. This happened on Tuesday (April 4), and the report of the disappearance was filed with the Third District Police Department.

The man was detained at the "Lomsko Shosse" metro station. There, the police stopped him for a check. At that moment he was in his personal car, and in the car he had a female companion who introduced herself as a military person. The detained man was calm throughout. He told the investigators that he knew nothing about the case. According to unconfirmed information, the military woman also said that she did not know anything and that the man in question simply drove her.

According to unconfirmed information, the name of the detained man was on the note in question. According to bTV, the victim's name is Christina, and the arrested man is Kaloyan.

The car of the murdered woman, in which she was last driven, was also found. Her purse and documents were found there.

According to unconfirmed information, the woman's body was found in a third car - neither hers nor the suspect's. It was in the trunk, which was sealed with polyurethane foam. The car was found in the "Zaharna fabrika" district, where the car was taken to a car repair shop and it was there that the murdered woman was found.

According to "24 Chasa", the detained man was convicted of burning the car of his former girlfriend. He harassed her, and she filed several reports against him.

She sought help from NGOs

The woman found in the trunk sought help from a non-governmental organization. This was announced by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev at a briefing. However, an official report to the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not been submitted. According to the minister, poor communication between institutions is sometimes the cause of such tragedies.

"No report was filed by the young woman to the authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. She shared her concerns with her relatives," stated the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov at a briefing.

According to him, on April 3, the official notification was received from her relatives that they had no contact with her and that she did not show up for a meeting where she was supposed to pick up her child.

"Active work of the police and SDVR officers began, literally after a few hours we detained the person we had suspicions, unfortunately, we found the body of the woman. They had a close relationship and the main version is that as a result of this relationship a contradiction arose, which led to the murder of the victim," added the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He explained that as a result of personal and strained relations, the man resorted to this brutal act.

"The problem with domestic violence is escalating", specified the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and called for better coordination between the institutions.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio