Israel Attacked Hamas targets in Southern Lebanon and stepped up Strikes on the Gaza Strip

Israel's military said it attacked targets of the Islamist group Hamas in southern Lebanon and stepped up strikes on the Gaza Strip after yesterday's rocket attacks on Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting of the security cabinet, and the United Nations called on all parties to exercise restraint.

Israel's military press service said the airstrikes were in response to security regime violations by Hamas in recent days. Yesterday, more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory.

"The Defense Forces will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from Lebanon and hold the Lebanese state responsible for any directed fire coming from its territory," the Israeli military said in a statement. Overnight, the air force struck weapons workshops of the radical Palestinian organization Hamas and two tunnels in the Gaza Strip. The attacks were in the northern and central areas of the sector. Sirens went off in Israeli areas near the Palestinian enclave.

In the early hours of today, Palestinian radical groups fired several rockets from the territory of Gaza against Israeli settlements, Al Jazeera TV channel informed.

Palestinian troops also reportedly responded to Israeli attacks with anti-aircraft missile fire.

AFP reported about strong explosions early in the morning in the area of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah group's al-Manar TV channel said the bombings targeted three areas in southern Lebanon, one of which was the Rashidieh refugee camp.

The strikes were preceded by a meeting of Israel's security cabinet, called by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where a number of decisions were made in response to the attacks. Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Israel is ready to defend itself against any threat.

The UN has called on all countries to stop actions leading to escalation

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg