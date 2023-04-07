COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 142 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 142, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,168 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.5 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 343 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 38 are in intensive care units. There are 48 new hospital admissions.

118 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,259,923 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,774 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 85 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,019 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,276 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,300,973 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal