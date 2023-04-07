Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria Today

Atmospheric pressure is lower than average, but will rise slightly.

Clear weather will prevail over most areas overnight. Cloudiness will remain more significant over the northwestern and southeastern regions, light rain will fall in some places. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, along the Black Sea a little higher, in Sofia - around minus 1°C. Cloudiness will be variable today. Light rain will fall in some places, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region. A weak, moderate west-northwest wind will blow in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain. Maximum temperatures will be between 9°C and 14°C, in Sofia - around 9°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be variable, more often significant. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, which will turn from the southeast after noon. Maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 12°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Over the mountains, the cloud cover will be variable, more significant over the Rilo-Rhodope region and in some places there will be snow, below 1200 meters - rain. A moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology