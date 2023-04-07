Official Final Results of the Elections in Bulgaria

Shortly before midnight, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the final results of the early parliamentary vote on Sunday - April 2, according to which six political formations entered the 49th National Assembly. These are GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", "Vazrazhdane", "Movement for rights and Freedoms", "Bulgarian Socialist Party" and "There Is Such a People".

"Bulgarian Rise" and "Levitsata" remain below the line - the necessary 4 percent threshold to enter the parliament.

GERB-SDS is first with 669,924 votes, and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) ranks second with 621,069 votes.

In third place is "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) with 358,174 votes.

Fourth is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 347,700 votes, followed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 225,914 votes.

The last, sixth, formation to enter the parliament is "There Is Such a People" (TISP) with 103,971 votes.

109,095 people chose the option "I do not support anyone".

By April 9, the CEC will also announce the list of deputies in the 49th National Assembly.

The chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Kamelia Neikova, announced during a meeting of the commission this evening how many mandates will be held by the six parties and coalitions that cross the 4 percent barrier and enter the 49th National Assembly.

GERB-SDS receives 69 mandates. This is five seats more than WCC, which will have a total of 64 deputies.

37 MPs will have "Vazrazhdane".

DPS receives 36 mandates.

There will be 23 deputies of BSP and 11 of TISP.

There are no independent candidates elected.

In the constituencies, the mandates are distributed as follows, according to the number of the population according to data as of September 7, 2021 (the last national census) provided by the National Statistical Institute:

First Blagoevgrad - 11 mandates;

Second Burgas - 14 mandates;

Third Varna - 16 mandates;

Fourth Veliko Tarnovo - 8 mandates;

Peti Vidin - 4 mandates;

Sixth Vratsa - 6 mandates;

Seventh Gabrovo - 4 mandates;

Eight Dobrich - 5 mandates;

Ninth Kardzhali - 5 mandates;

Tenth Kyustendil - 4 mandates;

Eleventh Lovech - 4 mandates;

Twelfth Montana - 4 terms;

Thirteenth Pazardzhik - 8 mandates;

Fourteenth Pernik - 4 mandates;

Fifteenth Pleven - 8 mandates;

Sixteenth Plovdiv - 12 mandates;

Seventeenth Plovdiv region - 11 mandates;

Eighteenth Razgrad - 4 mandates;

Nineteenth Ruse - 7 mandates;

Twentieth Silistra - 4 mandates;

Twenty-first Sliven - 6 mandates;

Twenty-second Smolyan - 4 mandates;

Twenty-third Sofia - 19 mandates;

Twenty-fourth Sofia - 13 mandates;

Twenty-fifth Sofia - 14 mandates;

Twenty-sixth Sofia region - 8 mandates;

Twenty-seventh Stara Zagora - 11 mandates;

Twenty-eighth Targovishte - 4 terms;

Twenty-ninth Haskovo - 8 terms;

Thirtieth Shumen - 6 mandates;

Thirty-first Yambol - 4 terms.

