North Macedonia’s President: Bulgaria's request to participate in the Change of our Constitution is Scandalous

The President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, described as "scandalous" the request of Bulgaria to participate in the process of preparing the constitutional changes in the southwestern Balkan country.

Pendarovski pointed out to local media that "even the occupiers did not want such a thing from the lands and territories they occupied". He added that in the 21st century it is inadmissible to request interference in the internal affairs of any country.

The country's foreign ministry commented that the process of changing the country's Constitution is an internal matter for the Republic of North Macedonia, which is tied to the accession negotiations with the EU.

"The Assembly is expected to take such a sovereign decision according to the long-term interests of the citizens represented in the Assembly, and in this context there is no possibility or political will to include citizens and institutions from outside, including from Bulgaria. Such a request was not discussed between Ministers Osmani and Milkov," said the Macedonian Foreign Ministry.

"North Macedonia remains committed to continuing the political dialogue with Bulgaria in the spirit of good neighborliness and in the spirit of the Treaty of 2017, for which it hopes for a faster formation of a new Bulgarian government," the foreign ministry of the country also points out.

/Bulgarian National Television