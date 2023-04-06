Zelensky promised Polish Farmers solutions on the Grain Imports issue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his visit to Poland that he expects solutions to be announced in the coming days and weeks to ease Polish farmers' anger over Ukrainian grain imports.

The Ukrainian president said that at the talks in Warsaw, he discussed the problem with Ukrainian and Polish farmers and found a solution.

"We found a way out, there can be no complications between such close partners and true friends as Poland and Ukraine," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk resigned amid growing anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices.

In Warsaw, Zelensky also said that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply Kyiv with military aircraft and thanked the country for what he called its "historic" help. The Ukrainian leader also pointed out that Russia will not defeat Europe as long as Ukraine and Poland work closely together.

On the battlefield in Ukraine - The Ukrainian military said its troops repelled a series of Russian attacks in the Bakhmut industrial area using artillery and grenade launchers. Russia has been trying to capture the city in the Donetsk region since late summer. Moscow's troops now control most of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian soldiers are still resisting in its western part.

/Bulgarian National Radio