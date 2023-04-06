Bulgaria and 48 other Countries: Russia cannot Deny the Deportation of Children

"No matter how much disinformation Russia spreads, it cannot deny the truth" about the deportation of Ukrainian children from territories under its control, nor protect individuals from responsibility for these crimes.

This was stated in a statement by nearly 50 countries, including Bulgaria, in response to the address by video link of the representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on human rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

She addressed the UN Security Council at a meeting organized by Russia three weeks after the International Criminal Court in The Hague ordered her and Putin's arrest over the deportation of children from Ukraine.

"Today, the Russian Federation will continue to abuse the powers and privileges of a permanent member of the UN Security Council to spread disinformation," the statement began. Lvova-Belova's address, meanwhile, was not broadcast on the UN website, blocked at the request of Great Britain (subsequently with the support of the United States). The Russian representative at the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, explained that the purpose of the meeting was to tell "the truth about the situation first hand".

"The Russian Federation will seek to present its actions in Ukraine as consistent with international law, the norms of children's rights and the plan of action regarding children in armed conflict," says the text signed by most European countries (separately - and the European Union), Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada and Guatemala. "But that's about as far from the truth as you can get."

Supporting examples are given: for example, Ukraine's (also a signatory) figures on at least 19,500 Ukrainian children transferred from its territory to Russia, including forcible separation from their parents and abduction from shelters. Data from the Independent International Commission investigating the events in Ukraine are also mentioned, according to which Russia's actions are tantamount to war crimes.

The ICC charges against Putin and Lvova-Belova for actions that also constitute war crimes are also mentioned.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik