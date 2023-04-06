Second Case in a Day: 11 Children were admitted to the Hospital in Petrich with Suspected Food Poisoning

11 children were admitted to the hospital in Petrich with suspected food poisoning, their condition is good.

The results of the microbiological examination are awaited and the children will most likely be discharged from the hospital in Petrich within three days, infectious disease specialist Dr. Katya Pramatarova told the National Television.

The children from the elementary grades of the school had lunch in the school cafeteria. Until further notice, the meals of the students in the food block, where the food is delivered by a catering company, have been suspended.

"They spent the night peacefully, the symptoms were under control, the children are fine and we hope to discharge them faster," Dr. Katya Pramatarova, a specialist in infectious diseases, told BNT.

This is the second case in just one day.

Ten second and third-graders from the village of Tokachka in Krumovgrad were taken to a hospital with stomach pains yesterday.

They all had fish for lunch in the school cafeteria. Nine of the children were discharged, one was left for observation in the hospital.

