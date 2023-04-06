Bulgaria: Four Detained in a Police Operation against Telephone Scammers

Four people were detained during a police operation against telephone scammers, reported the Naional Television. The operation is on the territory of several regions in Bulgaria and started this morning in line with telephone scams.

Address searches are being conducted for people known to be involved in this activity. The actions are carried out jointly with the prosecutor's office.

Those covered in Ruse and Veliko Tarnovo were thoroughly checked by the National Narcotics Agency regarding the property status of the individuals and their relatives, and in the Regional Directorate for National Building Control regarding their possibly illegally built houses.

/Bulgarian National Television