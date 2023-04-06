COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 210 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 210, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,185 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.59 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 346 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 55 new hospital admissions.

103 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,259,805 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,752 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 85 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,610,935 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,274 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,300,831 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal