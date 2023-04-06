Cloudy and Windy Weather in Bulgaria Today

Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease and will be lower than average.

Today, the cloudiness will increase again over Southern Bulgaria and rain will fall in places, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region. Sunny weather will prevail over Northern Bulgaria. A weak, moderate wind will blow in the Danube Plain from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, in the Upper Thracian lowland up to 14°-15°C, in Sofia – 7°C.

Over the Black Sea, the cloudiness will decrease over many areas in the morning to mostly sunny weather. Clouds will increase again later in the day over the south coast, but no precipitation is expected. A weak westerly wind will blow, which after noon will turn from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 12°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9°-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Above the mountains, the cloudiness will be mostly significant and in some places it will snow, below 1200 meters - rain. Moderate to strong west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 5°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology