Elections in Bulgaria: Machine beats Paper by 59%

"Just over 59% of voters voted by machine. That's about 1.477 million people, and just over 1.021 million voted with paper ballots." Diana Eftimova - chairman of the Board of the Institute for the Development of the Public Environment, who analyzed the results published in the protocols of the Regional Election Committees (RECs), stated this to the National Radio.

"The largest share of voters cast their vote by machine in 3 districts in Sofia - 23 REC - slightly over 78%, 24 REC - 74.8%, in 25 REC - 72.3%. In Plovdiv-city it is also the other region in Bulgaria in which more than 70% of the voters used machine devices instead of the paper ballot," Eftimova pointed out the data on the radio.

In the regions of Vidin, Razgrad and Targovishte, the fewest people voted by machine - between 40 and 44%, she added. There, the paper wins by between 55 and 60%.

"Those parties, which to the greatest extent insisted on the return of the paper ballot and the introduction of mixed voting, their voters have benefited to the greatest extent," commented Diana Eftimova.

Regarding the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), about 40% of voters voted by machine, the rest by paper. In GERD-SDS, the ratio is 44 - 56%. In the case of BSP, the votes are distributed equally - 49.5 to 50.5%.

The Institute for the Development of the Public Environment has published on the Internet an interactive map with the data from the analysis.

/Bulgarian National Radio