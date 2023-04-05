Bulgaria: New ID Cards with a Chip will be Issued by the End of the Year
A new generation of identity cards will be issued in Bulgaria probably by the end of the year. They will have an embedded chip, which will enable electronic identification and use of electronic services.
The new documents will have the highest level of forgery protection. The difference in their appearance will also be the photo on the back of the card.
Deputy Interior Minister Monica Beecher said the project for the new documents had started in 2019 and the department had tried to make up for the delay.
The way in which identity cards will be issued, the vision such as design, protection and meeting modern standards, quality and protection, is changing, she explained. "We are working at a very high pace so that all this can be realized and reach the Bulgarian citizens," added the deputy minister.
/Bulgarian National Television
