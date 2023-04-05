Pro-Russian Party “Vazrazhdane” wants to do in Bulgaria what Trump did in the US

"What Trump did in the USA, we want to do in Bulgaria."

This position was presented by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) Kostadin Kostadinov at a press conference in BTA. He expressed approval with the way former US President Donald Trump has defined US policy. In his words, "Trump wanted the national interest to be above all else, for the country to be a strong economy, and therefore banned part of the production to be exported outside the country and tried to uphold conservative traditional values in society."

"This is what we also want to do in Bulgaria in order to strengthen our statehood," Kostadinov said.

At the same time, 34 charges were brought against Donald Trump in the US for falsifying documents while secretly paying money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had a sexual relationship with him, during the 2016 election campaign. Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

"Vazrazhdane" is ready to talk with all parliamentary forces, but they will not back down from their principles, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov also said.

He reaffirmed that he is ready with the composition and structure of the government if he gets the third exploratory mandate, if the first two fail.

"The only sustainable political force that looms on the political horizon is 'Vazrazhdane'. The only cabinet we will support is a cabinet with the mandate of 'Vazrazhdane'. The political crisis actually provides an opportunity to re-found the Bulgarian state and to completely re-found the Bulgarian political system. The goal of 'Vazrazhdane' is to be the first political force, and we will continue to fight for this with all the forces and means allowed by the law," said Kostadin Kostadinov - chairman of "Vazrazhdane".

/Dnevnik, Bulgarian National Television