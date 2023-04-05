Former Bulgarian PM: We will invite Everyone to Talks, the most Stable Coalition will be between the Major Parties

"GERB-SDS will invite all parties to talks on forming a cabinet, but will negotiate policies only with those who agree to participate in a future government." This became clear after a press conference of the party leader Boyko Borissov in his first comment after the elections on April 2.

The GERB leader confirmed that he will enter the 49th parliament as a deputy and will personally lead the negotiations for a cabinet.

Borissov pointed out that the National Assembly must elect a regular government, regardless of the cost to the parties.

He pointed out that the most stable would be the rule of a coalition between the major parties, and the natural partners of GERB-SDS are the parties that support Ukraine, our active membership in NATO and the accession to Schengen and the Eurozone.

"Bulgarian voters said that it is not possible without GERB, but it is also not possible without WCC-DB... It is normal that those who have broken the state should participate in fixing things, and not say that local elections are important to them. The municipalities cannot work without a regular government. Otherwise, we will form a government, the responsibility of the instability, however, will be theirs," said Borissov.

The door for cabinet negotiations remains open to everyone, including Vazrazhdane, it became clear at the press conference. GERB-SDS have no objection to considering a proposal for ministers even by President Rumen Radev.

"A regular, stable government, in the direction of Europe and support for NATO - if President Radev wants to participate and thinks that there are ministers to participate, I put that on the table as well. I have no dividing lines with anyone. The people from Vazrazhdane are also welcome - we will talk to them very seriously. Many educated people also voted for them, so they should not be underestimated. We must work with everyone who the Bulgarian citizens have chosen. Those who do not want to participate will remain in the opposition. Stubbornly, neither a budget nor reforms will be accepted without a government. And vice versa - with a government, all reforms will be accepted, so when they gather and talk, let them keep this in mind," the GERB leader added.

He reminded that international partners are worried about the instability in Bulgaria.

GERB-SDS coalition won Sunday's parliamentary elections with 26.49% of those who exercised their right to vote.

With 100% processed protocols in the Central Election Commission, the GERB-SDS coalition won the elections for the National Assembly. The second force - "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" - remained behind them with nearly 2 percent. The third place goes to "Vazrazhdane", who lead by less than a percentage point in front of DPS. Fifth is BSP, "There Is Such a People" are also part of the parliament with 4.11%.

