German Minister wants Sanctions for countries like Bulgaria

Countries that receive uranium (nuclear fuel) from Russia for their nuclear power plants should face sanctions, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on his return from a two-day visit to Kyiv, DPA reported. During his talks in Ukraine, the main issue, he said, was "the supply of uranium for nuclear fuel rods to Europe from Russia."

The German economy minister was asked by Ukrainian officials why the purchase of Russian uranium has not yet been banned by the West, despite multiple economic sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

"I don't think there is a satisfactory answer to that question at the moment," he told reporters. At some point, however, that has to happen, "even if it means a new 'setup'" for countries that are still fueling their nuclear power plants with Russian uranium. These follow-up actions "seem reasonable to me," Habeck added.

Habeck also called for a more consistent application of existing sanctions because they are currently being circumvented through third countries.

"This is not acceptable in any way, it should be clear to everyone that such actions are not a game of hide and seek or a minor violation, but the sanctions that should ultimately help to end the war," said the Minister of Economy of Germany in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"These and as many other measures as possible" should be adopted in an additional package of EU sanctions, he demanded.

