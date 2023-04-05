Bulgaria: If there is no regular Cabinet by the end of April, the Caretaker Government will Submit the Draft Budget for 2023

"The Ministry of Finance is preparing the draft budget for 2023, which the Council of Ministers must submit by the end of April. In the event that at this time the negotiations to form a government are still ongoing, we will also fulfill this responsibility of ours."

This was stated by Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev at the opening of the first regular meeting of the Council of Ministers after the elections.

The Prime Minister also said that after the constitution of the new National Assembly, the official authority will present a number of key bills related to the control of financial and economic problems.

"Among them are the bills on which the reforms laid down in the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability depend," explained the Prime Minister.

Donev boasted that despite the difficulties faced by the caretaker government, "including due to hasty and thoughtless changes in the electoral legislation", they once again managed to prepare and conduct the elections.

He added that Bulgaria will have an active, albeit caretaker, government until it is clear whether a regular one will be formed.

