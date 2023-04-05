Bulgaria: The Central Election Commission will announce the Final Results on April 6

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will announce the final results of the parliamentary elections on April 6, CEC spokeswoman Rositsa Mateva told BTA.

So far, summary data has been announced on the CEC results website, Mateva emphasized, not final. The commission found that the data from 11 protocols from abroad were not added to them.

The 11 protocols were scanned, data entered initially, but then returned with comments and accordingly not added to the totals.

"Now we have decided that they will be added to the total data for outside the country, and by removing inconsistencies - for the country as well," Mateva added.

Curiously, the protocols are from all over the world - from one section in Turkey, one in Norway, one in the US, one in Switzerland, two in Germany, two in Spain, three in Great Britain. In all likelihood, they will not significantly change the final results.

/ClubZ