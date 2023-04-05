Bulgaria: Elderly Man was Brutally Beaten for a Cigarette

An elderly man was beaten in the Dimitrovgrad village of Stransko. According to local people, he was brutally beaten over a cigarette, Nova TV reported.

The 67-year-old man is in a serious condition in the hospital in Haskovo. He was found by neighbors on the street.

"When I saw him, he was all swollen, there was blood on his ears and lips," says Yanko Simeonov, a neighbor of the victim. He added that one of the young men who beat the man had a record - attempted murder, theft - even though he was only 18 years old.

The young man has already been arrested, after the mayor of the village, Huben Ponchev, was the first to report the incident to the police.

